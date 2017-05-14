Family celebrates first Mother's Day after adopting son Good Day Family celebrates first Mother's Day after adopting son

Nathan, 6, made Ash and Patty Wright parents nearly a year ago after they adopted him. This weekend they are celebrating Patty as it's her first Mother's Day.

The Wrights struggled with infertility which is something they say they never imagined dealing with when they got married. Through co-workers the couple was connected to Upbring. The non-profit guided them through the process of becoming foster parents and eventually the adoption process.

"Now looking back we know we are really blessed," explained Ash Wright.

"It's been beautiful. It's not what I was expecting it to be and I never thought my baby would be six but I just love being a mom so much," said Patty Wright.

The feeling is shared by their son.

"Really special because I'm in a family, a family that cares for me," explained Nathan on the playground.

This family of three works each day to make new memories. From touching snow to splashing in the pool and lots of sporting events it has been a year of firsts.

The Wright family is sharing their story of adoption in hopes others will consider the life changing decision they made. The need is great for families across the state like the Wrights according to Upbring. Last year the non-profit placed 1,856 children in loving homes. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent you can find out more information here.