New gadget store set to open

By: Tania Ortega

Posted:May 19 2017 11:40AM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 11:43AM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new store in Austin that has gadgets and the latest technology that you won't find at most big box stores.

Good Day Austin reporter Tania Ortega was there to check out some new gadgets and find out what you can expect to see.

The tech store B8TA is scheduled to open Saturday.

 

 

 


