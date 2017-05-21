Click It or Ticket campaign enforcement gets underway

Posted:May 21 2017 09:11AM CDT

Updated:May 21 2017 09:11AM CDT

One in 10 Texans are still not buckling up. Click It or Ticket campaign to promote seatbelt safety is ramping up as the summer driving season gets underway. 

Enforcement begins Monday, May 22. Texas Department of Transportation officials saw an uptick in the number of deaths from 2016 to 2015 of people not wearing their seatbelts. TXDOT says 994 people died in 2016 in crashes where they were not wearing seatbelts. 

 


