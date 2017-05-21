Longhorns for Haiti leading student athletes on mission trip

Posted:May 21 2017 09:33AM CDT

Updated:May 21 2017 09:33AM CDT

A group of student athletes from the University of Texas will leave the comforts of home to travel to Haiti. The team is made up of athletes from soccer, volleyball and other sports. 

It's the first time a group of student athletes are coming together to take a mission trip to Haiti. 

"I spend the majority of my time with student athletes and I want to see them succeed on and off the field and in the big picture," said Anna Craig, an assistant athletic performance coach with UT. Craig contacted Mission of Hope Haiti who put her in touch with Corbin Casteel, a fellow Longhorn who has take several mission trips to Haiti. 

"I saw a bunch of Aggies and Sooners down there and I couldn't not have my Longhorns serving there," said Casteel. Craig and Casteel call it a God thing about how they were able to connect.

A few months later they are preparing to take the first trip of student athletes to Haiti. 

"We go down there with the heart to serve but we are served," said Casteel. 

The Longhorns will serve villages, paint houses, plant trees, visit with orphans and lead devotionals. 

"There's something special about this country and their kindness and resilience and their love and it's going to be great to see these student athletes and get to watch their lives be transformed," added Casteel.  

Longhorns for Haiti is asking for prayers from the greater Longhorn community.

If you would like more information or to support their efforts you can find it below. 

Mission of Hope-Haiti

For His Glory Outreach

 


