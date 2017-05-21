Austin real estate tech startup connects agents to buyers Good Day Austin real estate tech startup connects agents to buyers

An Austin real estate tech startup is looking to simplify the process of buying a home. Consider Opcity a concierge when it comes to connecting with transaction ready buyers.

"It's a lot like Match.com or eHarmony for agents and consumers," explained Opcity CEO Ben Rubenstein during a tour of the office overlooking Lady Bird Lake. It's a space they recently moved into and will likely out grow. Rubenstein is looking to hire 200 people within the next year.

The company uses data and analytics to make matches between agents and buyers and sellers who are ready to make a move. Agents and brokers don't pay until there's a successful transaction.

"Homebuyers are searching online and once they have made an inquiry that's when we connect," explained Rubenstein.

This month the company announced Series A financing of $27 million making it the largest for a company in Austin this year. It's money that will be used to grow the team.

Culture is key for Rubenstein as he's hiring a dedicated position to maintain the culture of the company.

"People spend so many hours at work. More than with friends and family so it's got to be a fun place to be," said Rubenstein. "There's great talent here we can draw from and I can't think of a better place than Austin to start a business."

Opcity works with more than 4,000 agents and 350 brokerages. The company is in 50 markets in seven states.

"The way a company succeeds is on its people," said Rubenstein.