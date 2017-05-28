Salvation Army Austin working to send 100 children in need to camp
The Salvation Army Austin is working to raise money to send 100 children in need to summer camp. These kids are either living in the shelter or are on the waiting list to get into the shelter.
Major Andrew Kelly and Jan Gunter stopped by Good Day Austin to talk about the need and just how much camp helps kids feel a sense of normalcy.
The Salvation Army Austin will also break ground on a new shelter for women and children at the end of June.