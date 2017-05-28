Superheroes fly into classrooms to promote sun safety

Central Texas students are learning about the dangers of the sun and how harmful it can be. They are soaking up the knowledge thanks to superheroes.

The program is called Ray and the Sunbeatables: A Sun Safety Curriculum.

Ray and his friends fly into pre-k, kindergarten and first grade classrooms. They deploy their super powers to teach young minds the importance of staying sun safe.

"Ray tells you when it's a good time to be outside," said Alan, 5, a student at Caldwell Heights Elementary

Through songs, games and lessons the program highlights the five super powers. Shade, clothing, sunscreen, hats and sunglasses.

The lesson plan hits home for their teacher Jennifer Bartholomew. "It's personal to me because my dad battled skin cancer and right before I taught it I had a skin cancer scare. I wish I had known about this," she explained.

"Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. Statistically 20 percent of us will experience skin cancer and we want to instill the knowledge at a young age," said Duncan Van Dusen, the Executive Director of the CATCH Global Foundation. The foundation, based in Austin, shares the curriculum developed by MD Anderson Cancer Center.

It's not just Central Texas students learning about sun safety. Ray and his team are flying into classrooms from coast to coast.

"We now have 1,000 schools and are serving around 100,000 kids with the program," Dusen said.

Thanks to philanthropic support the sun safety program is free for schools.

CATCH hopes to put the program in every single pre-k, kindergarten and 1st grade classroom across the country.

Schools in Dallas and Fort Lauderdale will roll out the program later this year.

If you are interested in learning more about the Sunbeatables program you'll find everything you need to know online through the CATCH Global Foundation.