Second annual subscription summit held in Austin

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted: May 30 2017 12:59PM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 12:59PM CDT

Subscription boxes are disrupting retail and changing the way we shop

Well over 2,500 subscription box companies have emerged during the past three years with subscription commerce growing exponentially year after year.

This industry is fueled by healthy margins, product innovation and compelling customer experiences. Close to 400 entrepreneurs and subscription box co-founders are expected to attend the summit this Wednesday through Friday

This is the second annual summit. For more information, click here

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories