Second annual subscription summit held in Austin
Subscription boxes are disrupting retail and changing the way we shop
Well over 2,500 subscription box companies have emerged during the past three years with subscription commerce growing exponentially year after year.
This industry is fueled by healthy margins, product innovation and compelling customer experiences. Close to 400 entrepreneurs and subscription box co-founders are expected to attend the summit this Wednesday through Friday
This is the second annual summit. For more information, click here.