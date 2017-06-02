Vandalization with racist graffiti of home of Lebron James

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted: Jun 02 2017 02:52PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 02:52PM CDT

A home owned by Lebron James was vandalized with racist graffiti recently. James responded saying that being black in America is tough and it doesn't matter if you're famous or how many people admire you. UT history professor and founding director of the LBJ School's Center for the Study of Race and Democracy Peniel E. Joseph talks more about this.

