Pflugerville boy raises awareness on World Club Foot Day

Kobin Contreras, 9, is running his way into summer. He doesn't like to miss a beat. For the first time he took part in his school's field day and finished the school year without a cast on.

"I tell them I was born different," said Kobin. Kobin was born with bilateral club feet. In his short life he's had countless casts, braces and nine operations.

"The toughest part is not being able to play when you're in the cast and you can't do stuff you want to do," said Kobin.

"I remember his first surgery. He woke up crying to take th ebig white sock off," recalled his mom, Ashley Contreras.

She knows what he's going through. "I was born with a right club foot and my mother had a right club foot," said Ashley. While it's genetic for Kobin and his mom that's not always the case. An estimated one in 1000 babies in the U.S. are born with clubfoot.

"The journey has been long, rocky, emotional and all of those mixed feelings," explained Ashley.

Kobin wants everyone to know he's strong.

"I would want people to know just because something is wrong with them it doesn't mean they can't do the things they want to do," Kobin explained.

"He's not letting it hold him back and his strength makes me proud," said Contreras.

Kobin will have one more surgery this summer in St. Louis with a specialist.