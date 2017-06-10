ATX Television Festival: Snowfall

By: Dave Froehlich, Tania Ortega

Posted: Jun 10 2017 02:43PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10 2017 02:43PM CDT

The ATX Television Festival is back for a sixth year and this year for its opening night screening the festival chose to premiere the new FX show "Snowfall".

The stars and creators/writers of the show walked the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre and talked to FOX 7's Tania Ortega.

The drama is set against the infancy of the L.A. crack cocaine epidemic in 1983 and premieres on FX on July 5.

