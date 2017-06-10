ATX Television Festival: Snowfall

The ATX Television Festival is back for a sixth year and this year for its opening night screening the festival chose to premiere the new FX show "Snowfall".

The stars and creators/writers of the show walked the red carpet at the Paramount Theatre and talked to FOX 7's Tania Ortega.

The drama is set against the infancy of the L.A. crack cocaine epidemic in 1983 and premieres on FX on July 5.