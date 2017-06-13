Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stop in Austin

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made a stop in Austin on June 10. The truck features items themed after the popular Sanrio character.

A long line formed at Barton Creek Square before the truck opened at 10 a.m. People were waiting to buy t-shirts, mugs and food items like macarons, petit cakes and cookies.

The truck is one of two that travel the country. It was originally launched on the 40th anniversary of Hello Kitty in October 2014 and has continued due to its popularity.

This was the second time the truck has stopped in Austin. Officials say while the crowd was great in ATX it didn't quite compare to the superfans in San Diego where hundreds waited in line with some even dressing up in costume!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's next stop is St. Louis on June 17. You can see where it goes next and get more information from the Hello Kitty Cafe's Facebook page here.