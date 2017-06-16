Kip Moore talks about project honoring military men & women

By: Lauren Petrowski

Posted: Jun 16 2017 11:23AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 11:23AM CDT

Country star Kip Moore is currently on tour and is working on a new project as well that honors service members and their families.

You can find out more about the Military 1st Program which Moore is partnering up with Country Inns & Suites on here.

