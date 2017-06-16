2017 Austin Duck Derby

By: Amanda Salinas

Jun 16 2017

Updated: Jun 16 2017 12:29PM CDT

It's summer once again which means making a splash and having fun in the sun at the 4th annual Austin Duck Derby.

The event is August 5th and features an estimated 15,000 ducks that are launched into Lady Bird Lake to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin area.

You can adopt a duck and get more information here.

