Looking for the next Olympic hopeful

By: Tania Ortega

Posted: Jun 23 2017 12:18PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 01:34PM CDT

If you've ever wanted to compete in the Olympics you've got a chance this weekend to get closer to achieving that dream. The U.S. Olympic Commission is making a stop in Austin as part of a national search for the next Olympic hopeful. FOX 7's Tania Ortega has more from 24 Hour Fitness in SW Austin.

Get more information here.

