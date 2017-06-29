Making a Tacodeli Bloody Mary with Whole Foods

Melissa Brown from Whole Foods shows how to make a drink using some of Tacodeli's famous salsa. It's a perfect brunch beverage!

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

2 oz Tacodeli Salsa Roja

2 oz Tomato Juice

2 oz Of your favorite Premium Vodka

2 Dash Worcestershire sauce (1/4 tsp)

1 Lemon Wedge

1 Pinch celery salt (1/16 tsp)

1 Pinch Ground black pepper (1/16 tsp)

1 Pinch smoked or Spanish paprika (1/16 tsp)

1 Tablespoon kosher salt (optional)

Shaker

1 glass



Method

- Blend an equal amount of 1 tsp celery salt and 1 tsp kosher salt (optional) on a small plate.

- Rub the juice of a lime or lemon around the rim of the glass and proceed to coat the outer edge of the glass with the mixture above.

- Fill the glass with ice.

- Squeeze lemon and lime in shaker.

- Add the remaining ingredients. (Vodka, Worcestershire, tomato juice, Tacodeli Salsa Roja, celery salt, paprika, black pepper)

- Fill with ice, shake gently and pour into prepared glass.

- Garnish with a fresh jalapeño, celery stalk and a lime wedge