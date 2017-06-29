Making a Tacodeli Bloody Mary with Whole Foods

By: Amanda Salinas

Posted: Jun 29 2017 12:51PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 12:51PM CDT

Melissa Brown from Whole Foods shows how to make a drink using some of Tacodeli's famous salsa. It's a perfect brunch beverage!

The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients

2 oz Tacodeli Salsa Roja
2 oz Tomato Juice
2 oz Of your favorite Premium Vodka
2 Dash Worcestershire sauce (1/4 tsp)
1 Lemon Wedge
1 Pinch celery salt (1/16 tsp)
1 Pinch Ground black pepper (1/16 tsp)
1 Pinch smoked or Spanish paprika (1/16 tsp)
1 Tablespoon kosher salt (optional)
Shaker
1 glass

Method

-  Blend an equal amount of 1 tsp celery salt and 1 tsp kosher salt (optional) on a small plate.
-  Rub the juice of a lime or lemon around the rim of the glass and proceed to coat the outer edge of the glass with the mixture above.
-  Fill the glass with ice.
-  Squeeze lemon and lime in shaker.
-  Add the remaining ingredients. (Vodka, Worcestershire, tomato juice, Tacodeli Salsa Roja, celery salt, paprika, black pepper)
-  Fill with ice, shake gently and pour into prepared glass.
-  Garnish with a fresh jalapeño, celery stalk and a lime wedge

