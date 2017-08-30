Bleed Orange, Live Green
UT Austin is striving for a zero waste campus by the year 2020. Lauren Lichterman has more on the school's campaign to divert at least 90% of its waste out of the landfill and put it into recycling or composting instead.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
UT Austin is striving for a zero waste campus by the year 2020. Lauren Lichterman has more on the school's campaign to divert at least 90% of its waste out of the landfill and put it into recycling or composting instead.
WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE
FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):
|
|
4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|
|
6 a.m. - 8 a.m.
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|
|
6 a.m. - 8 a.m.
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.
We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.
To enter full screen Mode click the button.
For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.
Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.
Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching