Memphis meat packer recalls ham products

Posted:Apr 25 2017 09:10PM CDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 09:10PM CDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Memphis meat packer has recalled some ready-to-eat ham products due to possible bacterial contamination.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Tuesday that the recall includes ready-to-eat hickory smoked and barbecue ham items packaged on Jan. 16, specifically 14-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing "FINEBERG'S Finest Danish Brand BBQ Flavored Ham" with sell by date 03/26/2017 and case code 17016 and 30.6-pound boxes containing two vacuum-sealed packages of "Holly Brand hickory smoked fully cooked HAM" with case code 17016.

The products bear establishment number "EST. 428" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The release said possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination was discovered during a food safety assessment. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.


