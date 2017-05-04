Thousands of bottles of gin recalled for too much alcohol

Posted:May 04 2017 05:54AM CDT

Updated:May 04 2017 05:54AM CDT

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Thousands of bottles of Bombay Sapphire Gin have been recalled because they contain too much alcohol.

A bottle of Bombay Sapphire is supposed to be 40 percent alcohol. The recalled bottles were testing at 77 percent - almost twice as much.

The bottles were sold only in Canada.

The company says they do not recommend drinking them.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories