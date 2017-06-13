Colorado dad recognizes 'dry drowning' symptoms in son after reading Texas City boy's story

- A father in Colorado was able to recognize "dry drowning" symptoms in his son before it turned fatal after reading about a Texas toddler's recent death due to the rare condition, the family said.

Garon Vega, of Fort Collins, said his 2-year-old son Gio went swimming last Wednesday and complained about head pain shortly after, KUSA reported. The boy reportedly swallowed a small amount of water.

"Little boy started complaining about head pain, he would say, 'mama head hurt, mama head hurt,'” Vega told the news station.

A Colorado father is thanking a Texas family for sharing the story of their tragedy and therefore potentially… https://t.co/1MTZQYI5tv pic.twitter.com/xBLhAsfCgY — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) June 10, 2017

The head pain developed into a fever that persisted throughout the day. Vega started to search the internet about his son's symptoms and came across Frankie Delgado's story, a Texas City toddler whose death is suspected to be caused by "dry drowning," or secondary drowning. The rare condition happens when fluid fills a person's lungs, according to USA Today. It's more common among children and can occur with only a "few gasps" of water through the mouth or nostrils.

The Vegas immediately took their son to the emergency room where doctors discovered a "significant amount of fluid in his lungs."

