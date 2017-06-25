ADHS: More women using medical marijuana to treat pain

- The number of women using medical marijuana to treat their pain is up drastically over the past five years, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The report says 25 percent of women in 2012 used medical marijuana compared to more than 37 percent as of May of this year.

Wendy Cardona, a stay at home mom of two is looking to treat her chronic pain.

"With the pain that I have, it's hard for me to play with them. I have to pause on them which they don't understand," Cardona said.

She's tried other medications, both over the counter and prescription, but so far nothing has helped. That's why she decided to try medical marijuana.

"So many patients are prescribed opioids and we all know that's a dangerous situation, huge harm potential," Dr. Elaine Burns said.

Dr. Burns, the Director of the Southwest Medical Evaluation Center, says many people have a hard time getting over the stigma of using marijuana to treat medical ailments, especially women.

"People have a hard time jumping over the blurred line and looking at the medical and really looking at it through a filter or medical stand point, a therapeutic standpoint," Dr. Burns said.

But now, more and more women are using medical marijuana to treat their issues.