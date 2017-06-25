ADHS: More women using medical marijuana to treat pain

By: Ty Brennan

Posted: Jun 25 2017 04:22PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 07:20AM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - The number of women using medical marijuana to treat their pain is up drastically over the past five years, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The report says 25 percent of women in 2012 used medical marijuana compared to more than 37 percent as of May of this year.

Wendy Cardona, a stay at home mom of two is looking to treat her chronic pain.

"With the pain that I have, it's hard for me to play with them. I have to pause on them which they don't understand," Cardona said.

She's tried other medications, both over the counter and prescription, but so far nothing has helped. That's why she decided to try medical marijuana.

"So many patients are prescribed opioids and we all know that's a dangerous situation, huge harm potential," Dr. Elaine Burns said.

Dr. Burns, the Director of the Southwest Medical Evaluation Center, says many people have a hard time getting over the stigma of using marijuana to treat medical ailments, especially women.

"People have a hard time jumping over the blurred line and looking at the medical and really looking at it through a filter or medical stand point, a therapeutic standpoint," Dr. Burns said.

But now, more and more women are using medical marijuana to treat their issues.

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories