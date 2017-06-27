If you want to live longer cut back on the booze

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 27 2017 06:09PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 06:51AM CDT

(FOX 11) - Now to a story about getting older.
   
If you want to slow down the clock, better cut back on the booze.

A recent study from Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine revealed that the more alcohol you drink, the more your cells appear to age.
   
Japanese researchers studied the DNA of some middle-aged alcoholics and found they had shortened 'Telomeres.'
   
Those are the markers of aging and overall health.
  
Every time a cell replicates, a bit of telomere is lost, so they get shorter with age.
   
It appears heavy drinking causes this shortening to accelerate which increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and dementia.

