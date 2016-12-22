Penguins from NJ aquarium visit World Trade Center

Courtesy ONE WORLD OBSERVATORY

Posted:Dec 22 2016 08:09PM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 10:56PM CST

NEW YORK, NY - Penguins may not fly, but a pair of penguins from an aquarium in New Jersey was flying high Thursday in the Big Apple.

Penguin pals Betty and Vern, from Jenkinson’s Aquarium in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, crossed the Hudson to visit One World Trade Center, taking the elevator to the 102 floor, and then taking in the views of the city.

Betty and Vern visited the WTC for Kids Day - part of the holiday celebrations at One World Trade Center by the One World Observatory. 

By all accounts, the pair enjoyed the view from 1,250 feet above the city. Neither provided a comment about whether they were afraid of heights. 


