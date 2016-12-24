First lawsuits have been filed in Oakland warehouse fire deaths

Posted:Dec 24 2016 03:25PM CST

Updated:Dec 24 2016 03:25PM CST

The first lawsuits were filed Friday in connection with the devastating Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people earlier in December.

Attorney Mary Alexander said she filed two civil complaints on behalf of the families of two victims who died in the blaze.

The suits were filed by the families of Michela Gregory, a 20-year-old university student, and Griffin Madden, a 23-year-old recent university graduate.

Those complaints could be consolidated with any others filed in relation to the case, said Ms. Alexander, who represents the families of both victims.

