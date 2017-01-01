Mariah Carey has NYE performance fiasco

Posted:Jan 01 2017 10:17AM CST

Updated:Jan 01 2017 10:17AM CST

FOX NEWS - Singer Mariah Carey performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Saturday night and it was not as anyone expected. The singer had been assigned to perform two of her hit songs, “Emotions” and “We Belong Together”, but was instead a big flop.

During one of the songs something went terribly awry, making it seem as though the Grammy award winner didn’t know her own lyrics. She even stopped singing her song "Emotions," paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

Carey told the crowd that she was just going to “let the audience sing,” adding that the song “went to number one and that’s what it is.”

Many took to Twitter to joke about the cringe worthy performance , saying “2016 claimed its final victim.”

 

 

READ MORE @ FOX NEWS


