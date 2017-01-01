Waffle House waitress loses job after firing gun during robbery

Posted:Jan 01 2017 04:32PM CST

Updated:Jan 01 2017 04:32PM CST

A Waffle House waitress in Georgia says she was fired for shooting her gun at three fleeing robbers.

Heather (Shorty) Burkinshaw-Stanley said she was only trying to defend herself and her co-workers, The Newnan Times-Herald reported Sunday.

“I was in fear for my life, my co-workers’ lives, and I did what I thought was right,” she told the paper.

Three men ate at Burkinshaw-Stanley’s Waffle House early Thursday. Instead of paying for their meal, the men gave the cashier a note threatening to shoot everyone if their demand for money from the register wasn’t met, the paper reported.

Police said they left after another waitress gave them $200.

