Facebook disagreement leads to Allen shooting, 4 hurt

Four people shot in Allen following Facebook dispute.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 04 2017 06:39AM CST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 06:39AM CST

A disagreement over Facebook led to a shooting that injured four people in Allen, north of Dallas.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening. Police questioned eight people and took one person into custody.

Police say the shooting involved people from Dallas who had a disagreement with someone in Allen.

"This is an internet based disagreement it had been on one of the social media sites. They had been going back and forth.  We had nine people from Dallas come up to Allen. We had seven people in the house. The disagreement came out into the street and before everything was over shots were fired," said Sgt. Jon Felty with the Allen Police Department.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Bethany Drive and Jupiter Road.


