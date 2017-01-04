Uncle shows up in a suit and tie to meet newborn niece because 'first impressions matter'

Social media can't get enough of the uncle that dressed like a "boss" to meet his newborn niece -- because 'first impressions matter.'

In a tweet from Iris Kessler, she shared with the world the arrival of her newborn niece named Carter a.k.a her new bestie. Isn't she adorable?!

HEY GUYS MEET MY NEW BEST FRIEND HER NAME IS CARTER!!!! pic.twitter.com/O3JoMi1fZY — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

But prior to this magical moment, her family, along with one spiffy looking member, eagerly waited Carter's arrival in the waiting room.

Because first impressions are crucial for Iris's brother Grant Kessler,18, he decided to wear an outfit that was fitting for the special occasion. So he showed up in a button down shirt, suit coat, tie, and even added a tie pin. Yes, he really went there!

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

This teen is getting major kudos for showing out like a boss! We're only four days into 2017 and social media is already calling him uncle of the year.

@Iris_Elisabeth_ your brother is the most adorable thing to happen all year.

And congratulations on the addition to your family — SardonictheHedgehog (@GinnyLurcock) January 4, 2017

@Iris_Elisabeth_ lol Best uncle of all time... — Sochar ZA (@Sochar06) January 4, 2017

@Iris_Elisabeth_ this is probably the most cutest thing I've ever seen it my life, made my heart melt☺️ — Megan (@didyoucamdallas) January 4, 2017

Even if baby Carter can't see her awesome uncle just yet, that doesn't stop us from appreciating his efforts. One thing is for sure, he's earned major social media respect-- including ours.