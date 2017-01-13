Hormone specialists want more education about transgender patients

Posted:Jan 13 2017 04:44PM CST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 04:44PM CST

Doctors who specialize in conditions involving hormones need more training on how to treat people who are transgender, suggests a new study.

Researchers found that transgender health was part of the curriculum at less than three quarters of endocrinology training programs that responded to an online survey.

Additionally, more than 80 percent of practicing specialists said they had received training on transgender medicine.

"We were aware that a deficit in education likely existed, however it was surprising how big this deficit is amongst clinicians in practice," wrote lead author Dr. Caroline Davidge-Pitts, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

