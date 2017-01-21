Shia LaBeouf launches four-year-long protest with continuous live-stream

Screen grab from "HeWillNotDivide.us" 
Screen grab from "HeWillNotDivide.us" 
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 21 2017 10:03AM CST

Updated:Jan 21 2017 10:13AM CST

NEW YORK, NY. - Actor Shia LaBeouf spent part of Inauguration Day launching a continuous, four-year-long protest against President Donald Trump. 

The protest comes in the form of a small camera mounted to the side of the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

For the next four years, it will stream uninterrupted live video to the website HeWillNotDivide.us, a page that encourages protesters to deliver the words "He will not divide us," into the lens in protest of Trump. 

Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, made headlines Friday for his use of the camera, where he spent three hours reciting the five-word chant.

At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump."


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories