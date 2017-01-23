Barbara Bush released from hospital, Pres. George H.W. Bush improving

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 23 2017 09:34AM CST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 09:34AM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - During a news conference on Monday, Houston Methodist Hospital physicians said former President George H.W. Bush would be moved out of the intensive care unit and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, has been released from the facility.

Hospitalist Dr. Amy Mynderse and pulmonologist Dr. Clint Doerr provided the update on Monday.

41st President Bush was extubated on Friday morning and was breathing well on his own.

The former President was admitted into the hospital on Saturday, Jan. 14, after suffering from acute respiratory problems related to pneumonia. Barbara Bush was also admitted into the hospital with bronchitis.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories