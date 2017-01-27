Melania Trump appears on cover of Vanity Fair Mexico's Feb. issue

By: FOX News

Posted:Jan 27 2017 10:08AM CST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 06:41PM CST

(FOX NEWS) - Well, isn't that ironic...

Amid tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, Vanity Fair Mexico released its February issue, featuring First Lady Melania Trump on the cover.

The photo and interview, which originally appeared last spring in GQ magazine, details how the first lady deals with her husband, President Donald Trump.

The issue was released Thursday, the same day Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced they had canceled a scheduled meeting set for next week.

Read more at FOXNews.com.


