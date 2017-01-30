ACLU receives $24 million in donations amid immigration ban controversy

The American Civil Liberties Union received millions in donations over weekend amid the backlash over President Trump’s executive order to suspend the country’s refugee program and temporarily ban immigration from seven-mostly Muslim nations.

Since Saturday morning, the ACLU said it had received more than 350,000 donations totaling $24 million. Executive Director Anthony Romero said the organization usually receives about $4 million per year.

"It's really clear that this is a different type of moment," Romero told USA Today. "People want to know what they can do. They want to be deployed as protagonists in this fight. It's not a spectator sport."

A federal judge in New York blocked part of Trump’s order Saturday, giving an emergency stay to those who were being held at airports nationwide over the immigration ban in response to the ACLU lawsuit.

According to the organization, nearly 140,000 people signed up for their email list since Saturday. Pop star Sia and Rosie O’Donnell both contributed $100,000. Ride-sharing service Lyft agreed to donate $1 million as well.

Read more on FOX NEWS.