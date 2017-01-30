Woman who rescued Golden Retriever pup from abuse reunited at adoption ceremony

(FOX 10)
(FOX 10)

Posted:Jan 30 2017 09:54AM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 09:54AM CST

For weeks, an Arizona woman heard the cries of a dog near her home, but couldn’t figure out where they were coming from. Finally, she followed the sounds to a neighbor’s apartment and called police, leading to the rescue of Raine, who had been badly beaten with an iron rod. On Jan. 27, the Golden Retriever puppy and his rescuer were reunited.

Heather Frazer, of Tempe, said Raine’s cries were “blood curdling and scary,” and that she heard them for weeks, Fox 5 reported. Raine’s owner, Shundong Hu was arrested for animal cruelty.

 

 

On Friday, Frazer thought she was meeting with Raine for an update, but the Arizona Humane Society surprised her with the news that she is the pup’s new mom. "I didn't know it would be a possibility, but it's really not describable, it's amazing,” Frazer told the news channel.

Local police said the story was a reminder of the importance of saying something when you see or hear something.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories