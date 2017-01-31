Police: 4 North Carolina women arrested for anti-Trump, anti-police graffiti spree

Four North Carolina women were charged for allegedly painting anti-police, anti-Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter slogans on several businesses and a police car.

Boone police said Taryn Bledsoe, 22, Juliana Grainger, 22, Elizabeth Prier, 22, and Hannah Seay, 21, were arrested late last week. They were charged with seven counts of misdemeanor graffiti and one count of damaging personal property.

Police said the woman caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

Police said a tip from High Country Crime Stoppers led to the arrests.

