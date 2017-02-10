K-9 can't resist smooching officer in professional photo shoot

- The bond between dog and human is an indescribable one, full of love and sloppy kisses.

And during a photo shoot for Indiana's Department of Natural Resources, that bond was more apparent than ever.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources posted images on their Facebook of crime-fighting duo, Conservation Levi Knach and Kenobi the K-9.

The two were taking their official portrait photos, but Kenobi couldn't resist giving kisses and snuggling up instead.

Eventually, the pooch was able to show some restraint and take a serious photo. But at that point, the adorable images were internet gold and going viral.

"Levi and Kenobi make a great team and enforce the law with a vengeance. Both of them are entertaining and loaded with knowledge and experience," said the Facebook post.

Best part about all of it? Officer Knach's smile that he couldn't resist.

That's love right there.