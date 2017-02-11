Apple's iPhone 'X' might cost as much as a MacBook

Posted:Feb 11 2017 03:56PM CST

Updated:Feb 11 2017 03:56PM CST

Apple’s radical new iPhone may come with a $1,000 price tag.

Or an even bigger price tag. Apple’s 2017 premium iPhone – which some Wall Street analysts are calling the “iPhone X” with “X” designating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone – could be priced at over $1,000.

That argument was made this week by Fast Company. In fact, that case – as Fast Company points out – isn’t very hard to make, considering the top-of-the-line iPhone 7 Plus today, with 256GB of storage, has a retail price of $969.

But the $1,000-plus price would cement, if accurate, an upward trend in Apple iPhone pricing. If, for example, the priciest 2017 iPhone falls somewhere in the $1,000 to $1,200 range, that would put it squarely in MacBook Air territory. Apple’s popular MacBook line starts at $999.

Read more on FOX NEWS


