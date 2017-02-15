VIDEO: Daddy, daughter ballet class celebrates Valentine's Day

Courtesy Philadelphia Dance Center
Courtesy Philadelphia Dance Center

Posted:Feb 15 2017 08:24PM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 08:25PM CST

(FOX 46) - Video and pictures posted by a Pennsylvania dance studio of their ‘Daddy, Daughter Valentine’s Ballet Class’ has gone viral.

The Philadelphia Dance Center students got the chance to invite their dads to dance class this week.

The center posted hilariously adorable videos of their lesson showing the fathers attempting to copy their daughter’s dance moves – with varying degrees of success. 

You can see more of Philadelphia Dance Center's videos on their Facebook page. You can also find them on Twitter, and Instagram.

We can't get enough! 


