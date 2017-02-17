Marijuana found hidden inside firewood at U.S. - Mexico Border

Posted:Feb 17 2017 06:25PM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 09:48PM CST

SASABE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - More than 100 pounds of Marijuana have been seized at the U.S. - Mexico Border on Wednesday, according to officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to a statement released Friday, the incident happened at the Port of Sasabe, about 74 miles southwest of Tucson. According to the statement, officers found the drugs hidden inside a shipment of mesquite firewood, after a narcotics-detection canine was alerted to a truck.

The Marijuana was discovered, after officers loaded the firewood off the truck, and split them in half. The drug, according to the statement, is worth an estimated $53,000.

The person driving the truck, identified as a 41-year-old man, was reportedly turned over to officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.


