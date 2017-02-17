Robber jumps through McDonald's window

Posted:Feb 17 2017 06:15PM CST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 04:33PM CST

OCALA, Fla. (WOGX FOX 51) - Ocala police detectives have released surveillance video which shows a man robbing a McDonald's. It happened early Thursday at the McDonald's located at 3595 W. Silver Springs Blvd.

Investigators said he hid behind an SUV in the drive-thru lane, then pops through the window and appears to be waving a gun and demanding cash.  In the end he took off with the entire cash register.

Anyone with information can call Detective Mat Steckman of the Ocala Police Department at 369-7147. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP (7867).


