UC Berkeley police release photos from Milo Yiannopoulos protest

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

Berkeley police need help to identify this individual. Call 510-642-6760 or email police@berkeley.edu or text cal@tipnow.com if you have any information.

BERKELEY (BCN) -- University of California Campus Police have released several photos of suspects allegedly involved in a variety crimes committed earlier this month during a protest against far-right writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to university officials, the protests on Feb. 1 caused more than $100,000 in damage to the University of California at Berkeley campus, not counting more than a dozen businesses that were vandalized in the city's downtown area and Telegraph corridor.

Campus police are working closely with the City of Berkley Police Department to identify the individuals responsible for the extensive damage. The agency has posted information on its website as it seeks to identify the people involved in the incident.

Additionally, police are following up on leads provided by victims and witnesses and encourage anyone who may have more information to contact them at police@berkley.edu or (510) 664-8477.