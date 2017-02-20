Rep. Lewis honored for lifetime of dedication to Civil Rights

By: Natalie Fultz

Posted:Feb 20 2017 11:51PM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 11:51PM CST

ATLANTA - Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis was among several honored in downtown Atlanta on Monday night. The e award was for Lewis’s dedication to Human Rights.

“I feel more than lucky, I feel very blessed," said Rep. John Lewis. “By honoring me you honor the movement.”

Hundreds watched as the Hyatt Regency honored Rep. Lewis for a lifetime dedicated to Civil Rights including fellow Freedom Riders Hank Thomas and Charles Person.

“The first time I ever heard him speak in public was at the March on Washington. I’ve grown to appreciate him and it makes me feel good to say I remember him when,” said Thomas.

Lewis is painted as an American hero by many thanks to his influential ways in changing the nation through the years.

“Hopefully, the footprint that we leave is something that is memorable and people will remember the things that you did and said,” said Person.

Rep. Lewis credited Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks as his inspiration for decades of service.

“I believe Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks are looking down on us saying to continue to push and pull and continue to do your best,” said Rep. Lewis.

Despite the tremendous strides he’s made, Lewis said the fight is far from over.

“We’ve come too far, we’ve made too much progress we’re not going back we are going forward,” said Rep. Lewis.

 NEXT ARTICLE: Mother standing just feet away when bullet pierced into her home


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories