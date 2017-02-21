Carrollton PD: Suspect's puppy recovering from heroin overdose

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 01:41PM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 01:41PM CST

CARROLLTON, Texas - A small puppy that overdosed on heroin inside a drug suspect’s truck is now recovering thanks to Carrollton police officers and the staff at a local veterinarian’s office.

According to the Carrollton Police Department’s Facebook page, officers found the puppy Saturday while working a case that involved several suspects who allegedly switched price tags on items at Home Depot.

Police said the puppy was on the floorboard in the suspects’ truck suffering from an opiate overdose. Thankfully, Dr. Stacie Flowler and the staff at the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic were able to nurse it back to health.

Carrollton’s animal services department will continue caring for the puppy as it recovers. If all goes well, it will be placed up for adoption, police said.

The dog’s owners were arrested for heroin possession and the fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories