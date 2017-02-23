WATCH: Drone becomes high-tech 'cat toy' for tigers

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 23 2017 05:57PM CST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 05:57PM CST

A large group of Siberian tigers in China have some high-tech cat toys to chase around.

Video showing the tigers in an enclosure in Heilongjiang Province shows the animals chasing a drone until one of them successfully jumps up and knocks it out of the sky.

A second camera shows the tigers gathering around the downed equipment and tearing into it until they are scared away by the release of smoke.

Staff members soon made their way into the enclosure to retrieve the remains of the drone.

Experts in the park use drone chasing to help keep the well-nourished tigers fit.


