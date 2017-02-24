Obsessed with #GiraffeWatch? Get GiraffeMoji

Posted:Feb 24 2017 08:05PM CST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 08:14PM CST

(FOX 46) - Can't get enough of watching April the Giraffe prepare to give birth to her soon-to-be adorable little calf? 

Well, Animal Adventure Park has heard your cries and has answered with 'GiraffeMoji'. 

Now you can get giraffe specific specific emojis straight to your mobile device from the App Store!

Check it out: 

More information and how to download the App here!

Continue to watch April LIVE here!


