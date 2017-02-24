Animal park needs help naming tiny tiger cubs

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 24 2017 06:49PM CST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 06:49PM CST

TUTTLE, Okla. - These tiny little "ferocious" tiger cubs are making their debut at a zoo in Tuttle, Oklahoma, and they still need names.

The cubs are only five weeks old and zookeepers are keeping busy, feeding them around the clock. "I'm used to it so much now, I don't even set an alarm clock, I just normally get two hours of sleep, make milk, and starting feeding again," said Scott Shafer, Park Manager at Tiger Safari.

The park is asking for a little help from the public naming them. Anyone who wants to contribute their idea can head over to the park's Facebook page or email them at tigersafari@me.com.

Tiger Safari is home to about 170 animals. 


