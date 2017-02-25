Woman thanks cops for giving husband seat belt ticket

(Georgetown Police Department)
(Georgetown Police Department)

Posted:Feb 25 2017 09:49PM CST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 09:49PM CST

A woman credited a month-old seat belt ticket for saving her husband's life this morning in Delaware.

The Georgetown Police Department in Delaware received a message thanking one of their officers for writing a seat belt ticket that would encourage her husband to wear it.

She said her husband's vehicle was hit head-on in Smyrna, Del. on his way to work, resulting in his truck being totaled. However, he would escape the crash with only "bruises and swelling."

"This is why we do what we do," Georgetown Police posted to Facebook.

