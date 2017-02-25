Excess sugar linked to Alzheimer's: Study finds a 'tipping point'

There's yet another reason to ditch the sweet stuff: scientists have found Alzheimer’s disease could be caused by excess sugar.

A new study has established a “tipping point” link between the blood sugar glucose and the disease, meaning people with high sugar diets could be at a greater risk of developing the degenerative neurological condition.

About 70 per cent of the estimated 413,000 Australians with dementia have Alzheimer’s, and more than 240 new cases of dementia are diagnosed each day, according to Alzheimer’s Australia.

Research from the University of Bath found excess glucose damages a vital enzyme involved with inflammation response to the early stage of the disease.

Read more on FOX NEWS.