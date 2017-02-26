Trader Joe's apple sauce recalled

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 26 2017 09:12PM CST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 07:01AM CST

Three varieties of Trader Joe's Unsweetened Apple Sauces were recalled by Manzana Products Co. due to the possible presence of glass pieces.

All affected product has been pulled from shelves, and anyone who purchased the product should not eat it and return it to Trader Joe's.

All affected products were sold in 24 oz. glass jars. Products included in the recall are:

Trader Joes's All Natural Unsweetened Apple sauce sold in Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming with UPC 00014359 and all best by dates through December 16, 2018.

Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce sold nationwide with UPC 00194877 and all best by dates through October 06, 2018.

Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce sold nationwide with UPC 00015905 and all best by dates through August 08, 2018.

 

 


