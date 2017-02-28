Nurse charged with recording videos of naked patients to be arraigned

Posted:Feb 28 2017 07:36AM CST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 10:16AM CST

YARDLEY, Pa. (WTXF/AP) - The nurse charged with recording videos of nude female patients is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning via video.

Lower Makefield police said James Close, who worked at Penn Medicine Dermatology, was arrested on Feb. 13 after a 17-year-old patient noticed a phone on the ground had been recording her while naked.

He was charged with four criminal counts back then.

Now, investigators say they got a search warrant and found more than a dozen videos on his phone showing seven adult female patients, plus the underage girl.

Police say the videos date from Jan. 18 until Feb 13, and Close is now facing 43 more counts.

The 45-year-old Abington man is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail, 10 percent cash.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories